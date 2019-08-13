Missing man from Garden Hill First Nation found dead, RCMP say

A 23-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation who was missing for days has been found dead, RCMP say.

The body of the young man was found Saturday in the water by searchers in the community near Monias Point, Island Lake RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said the man was reported last seen on Wednesday. They received the missing person report Friday evening.

First Nations safety officers were in the process of door knocking in the community of about 2,600 people, police said.

Garden Hill First Nation is located on Island Lake, about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

No further details were released by police.

The RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.

