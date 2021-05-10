Missing Winnipeg man Amninder Grewal found dead

Amninder Grewal, who was missing for nearly a month, has been found dead, police say.

Grewal, 31, had been reported last seen in the city's North End on April 15.

Police said his body was recovered from the Red River in the north part of the city on Saturday after being discovered by a passerby.

Police are now waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine whether foul play was involved.

Grewal's family had offered a $10,000 reward for any information that led to him being found.

They also organized searches that involved members of the city's Sikh community as well as the Evelyn Memorial Search Team and the Bear Clan.

With flyers in hand, searchers knocked on doors and canvassed an area in the North End and Point Douglas to see if anyone had spotted Grewal.

Members of the Sikh community met in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area to search for Amninder Grewal in late April. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Grewal had told his mother on April 15 that he was going to Kildonan Place mall on Regent Avenue to pay a cellphone bill. From there, he called a taxi and was dropped off in Winnipeg's North End, a cab driver told the family.

His family didn't realize he was missing until April 20.

Grewal lives in East Kildonan with his father, who thought he went to his brother's for the weekend. His brother, meanwhile, thought Grewal was with his father.

It wasn't until one of Grewal's co-workers called to say he hadn't shown up to work for a couple of days that the family realized he was missing.