24-year-old man dead after disappearing from Dauphin's Countryfest

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after going missing from Dauphin's Countryfest.

Danny Kidane, was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the campground at the popular music festival, which wrapped up on Sunday. Festival organizers displayed Kidane's picture on screens at the main stage Sunday night and on-stage MCs announced that he was missing.

Danny's brother Ben Kidane confirmed Tuesday evening that their search efforts had ended in tragedy.

"Today is officially the worst day of my life," brother Haben Kidane posted on Facebook Tuesday evening. "I lost my [guardian] angel, my rock, my little brother."

Kidane deferred to his Facebook post when contacted by CBC. He said the family wants privacy during this time.

"Tell your family how much you love them because you never know when they might leave you," he wrote.

"Keep watch over us from up there ... I never said it enough, I love you ... RIP lil bro."

A team of 50 professionals, including RCMP, search and rescue and the Office of the Fire Commissioner were out Tuesday searching for Kidane.

RCMP sealed off parts of a creek on the festival grounds that's a hot spot for people wanting to cool down.

The search area was expanded to Riding Mountain National Park.

This is the first time there has been an extensive search at the festival site located about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, said promoter and producer Rob Waloschuk.

"Obviously we're all concerned and we all treat everybody like family and we try to make it as safe environment as best we can. So it's impactful for sure," he said in an interview with CBC's Radio Noon.

RCMP could not provide more information on Tuesday evening.