Dauphin RCMP searching for man, 41, last seen Thursday morning

Mounties in Dauphin are looking for a 41-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in the community Thursday morning.

Robert Gilbert Genaille was believed to be headed to the grocery store when he went out around 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, RCMP said in a news release.

He was reported missing at 11:45 that night.

Genaille is described as five feet 10 inches and about 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a greyish green bulky winter jacket, black winter boots and possibly a toque and mitts, the release said.

RCMP believe Genaille may be either in Dauphin or Brandon. They are asking anyone with information to call the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.