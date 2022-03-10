Police repeat plea for help finding man missing since mid-October
Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Cody Harper, who has not been seen since October.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the missing persons unit
Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Cody Harper, who has not been seen since October.
The 28-year-old man went missing Oct. 13 from the city's Elmwood neighborhood.
Harper is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a medium build and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black pants, black and white runners, a black zip-up sweater and a black T-shirt.
Police first put out a call for help finding Harper in December.
They are concerned about his well-being and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More news from CBC Manitoba: