Police repeat plea for help finding man missing since mid-October

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Cody Harper, who has not been seen since October.

The 28-year-old man went missing Oct. 13 from the city's Elmwood neighborhood.

Harper is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a medium build and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black pants, black and white runners, a black zip-up sweater and a black T-shirt.

Police first put out a call for help finding Harper in December.

They are concerned about his well-being and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

