Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing 29-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Antoni Gebreyesus was last seen on Saturday in Winnipeg's West End, according to a release issued on Sunday.

Gebreyesus is five feet ten inches tall with a medium build, short dark hair and brown eyes.

He's possibly driving a white, four-door Kia Forte with a Manitoba license plate KLB 580.

Police are concerned for Gebreyesus' well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit 204-986-6250.

