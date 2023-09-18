Missing man, 55, last seen in River East, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a man reported missing on Monday.

Andrew Sherritt, 55, was last seen in the city's River East neighbourhood at about 8 a.m., police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Sherritt is five feet 11 inches tall, has a medium build and short brown-blond hair and facial hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, army green cargo pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

