Missing man, 55, last seen in River East, Winnipeg police say
Andrew Sherritt was last seen on the morning of Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. in River East, according to Winnipeg police.
Andrew Sherritt is 5-11, has short brown-blond hair and was last seen wearing army green cargo pants
Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a man reported missing on Monday.
Andrew Sherritt, 55, was last seen in the city's River East neighbourhood at about 8 a.m., police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Sherritt is five feet 11 inches tall, has a medium build and short brown-blond hair and facial hair, blue eyes and glasses.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, army green cargo pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
