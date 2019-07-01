Police concerned for missing Thompson man

Police in Manitoba are concerned for the well-being of a man last seen in Thompson near Mystery Lake, RCMP reported Monday.

Erik White, 29, was last seen leaving a residence on Sauger Crescent in the northwest region of the city at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a press release.

White is described as about 6-feet tall, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

RCMP said he is believed to be in the Thompson area, which is located more than 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.