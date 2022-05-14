16-year-old missing from Lorette, Man.

RCMP are asking the public for help finding a teen from a community just southeast of Winnipeg.

Angelina Powderhorn, 16, was reported missing from home in Lorette, Man., on May 5 at 10 p.m., RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

She remained in contact via text and social media, but she hasn't been heard from since Tuesday.

She is five feet five inches tall, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, white shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

