Missing Long Plain First Nation teenager could be in Portage la Prairie, police say

Police have asked for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Long Plain First Nation.

Keelia Serenity Chantel Laporte was reported missing on July 9. Her grandmother told Manitoba First Nations Police Service that the girl had been chatting online with two of her female friends and was last seen shortly after midnight, when it was thought that she had gone out to meet them, police said in a news release.

Officers later followed up with the grandmother and Laporte still had not returned home.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and possibly red running shoes. She is around 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police note that Laporte has a twin sister, and it is possible Laporte could be in the Portage la Prairie area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Long Plain Detachment administrative line during regular business hours at 204-252-4488, or after-hours emergency line at 204-252-4480 or contact their local Police Service or RCMP Detachment.

