2 Winnipeg men missing on hunting trip to Grand Rapids, RCMP say

A search is on for two men, age 60 and 73, who went missing while on a hunting trip in central Manitoba.

The men, from Winnipeg, were part of a larger group hunting in the Grand Rapids area, on the northwestern shore of Lake Winnipeg.

The group had been camping at Long Point on Lake Winnipeg, just south of Grand Rapids, but the two men left to go out on their own on Sunday afternoon, RCMP say.

They haven't been seen since, although both are known as experienced outdoorsmen.

The RCMP have sent out ground search teams while Canadian Forces Base Trenton has deployed a search plane.

Overnight weather in the area was 3 C with rain.