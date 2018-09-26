Missing hunters found dead in Lake Winnipeg

A pair of Winnipeg men who went missing while on a hunting trip in central Manitoba have been found dead.

They were located together in the waters of Lake Winnipeg southeast of Grand Rapids, RCMP said in a news release. Searchers in a helicopter spotted them around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to the remote location, it took time to reach them and confirm their identities, police said.

The men, age 60 and 73, were part of a larger group hunting in the Grand Rapids area, on the northwestern shore of the lake.

The group had been camping at Long Point, just south of Grand Rapids, when the two left to go out on all-terrain vehicles Sunday afternoon, RCMP said.

When they failed to return, the RCMP were contacted. Ground and air search teams had been looking since Monday and found one of the ATVs but no sign of the men.

RCMP said the deaths do not appear suspicious.

The second ATV has not been located but is believed to be in the water.

Autopsies have been ordered and RCMP continue to investigate.