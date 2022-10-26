Girl, 16, missing since Oct. 10 in Winnipeg

A teenage girl has been missing from Winnipeg's St. John's neighbourhood for more than two weeks and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Janessa Wood was last seen Oct. 10.

She is described as five feet, three inches, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More news from CBC Manitoba: