Missing girl last seen in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kailene Fiddler was last seen Oct. 14 in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

She is described as five feet, four inches, and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and grey sweatpants.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about Fiddler's well-being and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

