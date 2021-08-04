Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 12, last seen in Sinclair Park
Freedom Letandre-Morin, 12, was last seen Sunday night in the Sinclair Park neighbourhood.
Freedom Letandre-Morin is 5-6 tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length hair dyed red
Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public locating a girl who has been missing since the weekend.
Freedom Letandre-Morin, 12, was last seen Sunday night in the north Winnipeg Sinclair Park neighbourhood.
She is about five feet six inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair dyed red, police said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.