Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 12, last seen in Sinclair Park

Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public locating a girl who has been missing since the weekend.

Freedom Letandre-Morin, 12, was last seen Sunday night in the north Winnipeg Sinclair Park neighbourhood.

She is about five feet six inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair dyed red, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.