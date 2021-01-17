Winnipeg police looking for 15-year-old girl last seen 9 days ago

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen more than a week ago.

Natalia Warner was last seen on Jan. 8 in the East Elmwood area of the city, police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

Warner is about five feet six inches tall, has a slim build, medium-length black hair, brown eyes and wears pink framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing a red winter jacket, a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants, black boots with flowers on them and a black toque.

Police are concerned for Warner's wellbeing and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

