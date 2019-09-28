Missing girl sought by Winnipeg, Ottawa police since January found safe

A missing seven-year-old girl, who was sought by Winnipeg and Ottawa police after she was allegedly taken from Michigan by her mother in January, was found safe on Saturday according to Ottawa police.

Sergeant Frank Sacco said the girl, who cannot be named because she's underage, was found in Ottawa thanks to a number of tips from the public.

Sacco said the girl's mother is in custody because there's a warrant in the U.S. for her arrest. No charges have been laid at this time. He said the girl is in the care of child and family services for the time being.

"She's safe and sound," Sacco said.

The girl was taken from Clinton Township, Mich., without permission from her father, Winnipeg police said in May.

The girl's father, who has joint custody, said he dropped her off at school Jan. 2. After school the next day, his ex-wife picked their daughter up and he hadn't seen her since.

Because the girl's mother is Canadian and had friends and family in the city, authorities believed she could have been in Winnipeg.

Sacco said Ottawa police worked closely with Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit.

"We acted on their information and they've been a part of it from the beginning," he said.

Police believe the mother was working as a personal service worker in Ottawa for several months, but police only learned she was in the city this week.