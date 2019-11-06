Skip to Main Content
Missing teen last seen Tuesday in Winnipeg's North End
Missing teen last seen Tuesday in Winnipeg's North End

Jocelyne Lavallee, 16, is 5-foot-4, with a thin build, long, light brown hair and blue eyes

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Jocelyne Lavallee, who was last seen Tuesday in the city's North End. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Jocelyne Lavallee was reported last seen on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the city's North End, police said.

She is described as five feet, four inches, with a thin build, and has long, light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a grey hooded sweater.

Police said they are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

