Missing teen last seen Tuesday in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jocelyne Lavallee was reported last seen on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the city's North End, police said.

She is described as five feet, four inches, with a thin build, and has long, light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a grey hooded sweater.

Police said they are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.