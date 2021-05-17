Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Lord Selkirk Park area of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public to find 12-year-old Lily Baptiste.

Lily Baptiste is 5-foot-3, has short black hair with faded red and purple colour, police say

Baptiste was last seen in the Lord Selkirk Park area on Thursday. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Baptiste was reported last seen at about 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood in Winnipeg, police said. 

She is thin, about 5-foot-3 and has short black hair with faded red and purple colour, police said.

Baptiste was last seen in a black hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and black-and-grey runners. She also had a backpack.

Anyone with information about Baptiste is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

