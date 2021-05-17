Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Lord Selkirk Park area of Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public to find 12-year-old Lily Baptiste.
Baptiste was reported last seen at about 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood in Winnipeg, police said.
She is thin, about 5-foot-3 and has short black hair with faded red and purple colour, police said.
Baptiste was last seen in a black hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and black-and-grey runners. She also had a backpack.
Anyone with information about Baptiste is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.