Missing 14-year-old girl from Winnipeg Beach may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

Patience Courchene is described as five feet, five inches tall and 130 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by RCMP)

A teenage girl missing since Sunday could be in Winnipeg, and RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Patience Courchene, 14, was last seen at her home in the Interlake town of Winnipeg Beach at 5 a.m. on July 17, when her family member left for work.

The last contact anyone had with the girl was a text message at 1:40 p.m. that same day, RCMP said.

She is described as five feet, five inches tall and 130 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She also wears glasses but didn't take them with her when she left her home, RCMP said on Wednesday.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-642-5106, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: