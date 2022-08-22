Police seek help locating girl last seen in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond area

Winnipeg police are requesting the public's help finding a missing girl last seen on Saturday.

Liv Seenie, 14, was last sighted in the Fort Richmond area, police said in a statement.

She is five-foot four inches tall and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, green shorts and black running shoes. She was carrying a blue bag, police said.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information about where she is to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.