Police seek help locating girl last seen in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond area

Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s help finding a missing girl last seen on Saturday. 
Police are asking for help locating Liv Seenie, 14. She was last seen Saturday in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Liv Seenie, 14, was last sighted in the Fort Richmond area, police said in a statement. 

She is five-foot four inches tall and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, green shorts and black running shoes. She was carrying a blue bag, police said. 

Police are concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information about where she is to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

