Missing Winnipeg girl, 17, last seen Feb. 9
Winnipeggers are being asked to keep an eye open for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Reported last seen in the Broadway-Assiniboine area of the city
Precious Keeper was reported last seen Feb. 9 in the Broadway-Assiniboine area, but made contact with people via social media on Feb. 17, police said.
Keeper is described as five-foot-seven and about 120 pounds with long brown-and-purple hair and brown eyes.
There is no description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.
Police are concerned for Keeper's well-being and urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
