Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago.
Ailyah Campbell was last seen before Christmas, police say
In a release Thursday, police said Ailyah Campbell was last seen on Dec. 20 in downtown Winnipeg
She stands five-foot-two and weighs 104 pounds, with a thin build, and brown hair and eyes.
She's believed to be wearing a white winter coat.
Police are concerned for Campbell's well-being and are asking anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.