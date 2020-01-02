Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago.

In a release Thursday, police said Ailyah Campbell was last seen on Dec. 20 in downtown Winnipeg

She stands five-foot-two and weighs 104 pounds, with a thin build, and brown hair and eyes.

She's believed to be wearing a white winter coat.

Police are concerned for Campbell's well-being and are asking anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.