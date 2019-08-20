Winnipeg police looking for missing girl

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing girl who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday.

Rylee Pierce, 13, was last seen in the Valley Gardens area of Winnipeg.

The teen is five-feet-two, 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She has two lip piercings and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Winnipeg police are concerned for her safety and is asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.