Missing 12-year-old from Little Saskatchewan First Nation could be in Winnipeg's Polo Park area

A missing 12-year-old girl from Little Saskatchewan First Nation could be in Winnipeg's Polo Park area, RCMP say.

Zoey Shorting was last seen leaving her home on the First Nation, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, Mounties previously said.

In a Monday afternoon news release, RCMP said their investigation has now determined the girl could be in the company of an unknown male youth.

Zoey has not been active on social media since Saturday. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

She's described as five feet, three inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682.