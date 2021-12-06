Girl missing from The Pas reported last seen early Sunday morning

A 17-year-old girl is missing from a northern Manitoba community and the RCMP are asking people to keep an eye open for her.

Shirley Ducharme was last seen around 3 a.m. on Dec. 5 at a residence in The Pas, where she was with friends. She has not returned home, police said.

Ducharme is described as five feet, eight inches, and 110 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey fur-hooded jacket at the time she was last seen.

Police and Ducharme's family are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More news from CBC Manitoba: