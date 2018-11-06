Skip to Main Content
Missing girl, 16, last seen in Winnipeg's south end
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Michelle Grozelle is described as being 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Michelle Grozelle, 16, was last seen during the final week of October in the south end of the city.​

She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.​

The police service is concerned about Grozelle's well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

