Missing girl, 16, last seen in Winnipeg's south end

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.

Michelle Grozelle, 16, was last seen during the final week of October in the south end of the city.​

She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.​

The police service is concerned about Grozelle's well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

