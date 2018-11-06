New
Missing girl, 16, last seen in Winnipeg's south end
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Michelle Grozelle, 16, was last seen during the final week of October in the south end of the city.
She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The police service is concerned about Grozelle's well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
