Missing girl, 17, could be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Steinbach.

Police say Heather Nancy Flett is at risk of exploitation.

She was last seen in Steinbach on Oct. 24 and is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.