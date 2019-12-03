Missing girl, 14, last seen in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.
Courtney Campbell was last seen on Monday morning around Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road
Courtney Campbell, 14, was last seen on Monday morning around Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road in the city's St. Vital neighbourhood.
Campbell is described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with short red hair and acne marks on her face.
She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket with a fur hood, brown/tan mid-calf fake leather boots and carrying a black backpack.
Police are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.
