Missing girl, 14, last seen in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Courtney Campbell, 14, was last seen on Monday morning around Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road in the city's St. Vital neighbourhood.

Campbell is described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with short red hair and acne marks on her face.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket with a fur hood, brown/tan mid-calf fake leather boots and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

