13-year-old girl from St-Pierre-Jolys missing a week found safe

Police say a 13-year-old girl from St-Pierre-Jolys who hadn't been seen in a week has been found safe.

Police announced she was found safe Wednesday afternoon

The 13-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home in St-Pierre-Jolys. Police announced she was found a week later. (CBC News)

The girl was last seen July 13 at about 10:30 p.m. when she left her home in the southern Manitoba town.

RCMP announced she was missing a week later, and later that day reported she was found.

CBC News has removed her photo and name to protect her identity because she is a minor.

