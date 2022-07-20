13-year-old girl from St-Pierre-Jolys missing a week found safe
Police say a 13-year-old girl from St-Pierre-Jolys who hadn't been seen in a week has been found safe.
Police announced she was found safe Wednesday afternoon
The girl was last seen July 13 at about 10:30 p.m. when she left her home in the southern Manitoba town.
RCMP announced she was missing a week later, and later that day reported she was found.
CBC News has removed her photo and name to protect her identity because she is a minor.
