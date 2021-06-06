Missing 12-year-old girl found, Winnipeg police say
A 12-year-old girl who had been reported last seen in Winnipeg's St. Matthews area on Saturday evening has been found safe, Winnipeg police say.
Police had asked for help finding the missing girl.
They announced Monday that she had been located.
CBC News has removed the name of the girl and her picture to protect her identity.
