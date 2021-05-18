Girl, 13, missing after leaving home in rural Manitoba

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye open for a missing 13-year-old girl, who they think could be in southwest Manitoba.

Kylynn Kasto was last seen the evening of May 17 when she walked away from a rural residence in the rural municipality of Hamiota sometime overnight, police said in a Tuesday news release.

RCMP believe she might be in the area of Brandon or Virden, just south of Hamiota.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being, the news release states.

Kasto is described as five foot two and 110 pounds, with hair that is dark brown on one side and light brown on the other.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Shoal Lake RCMP at 204-759-2344 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left online through the Crime Stoppers website.

