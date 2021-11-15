Girl, 16, missing from The Pas since weekend, RCMP say
A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from a northern Manitoba community, RCMP say.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being
Nakeeya Head-Dumas was last seen the evening of Nov. 14 on Connaught Avenue in The Pas.
She is described as four feet two inches and 100 pounds with a thin build and long black hair. Head-Dumas was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being, RCMP say.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website.
