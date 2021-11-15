Girl, 16, missing from The Pas since weekend, RCMP say

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from a northern Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Nakeeya Head-Dumas was last seen the evening of Nov. 14 on Connaught Avenue in The Pas.

She is described as four feet two inches and 100 pounds with a thin build and long black hair. Head-Dumas was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being, RCMP say.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website.

More news from CBC Manitoba: