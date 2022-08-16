14-year-old girl missing from Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

Police are asking the public to help them find a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.

Luisa Alvarenga, 14, was reported last seen at approximately 3 a.m. when she left her home on Sixth Street N.E. in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

She is about five feet, two inches, with a slim build, dark brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Alvarenga was last seen wearing a black sweater or windbreaker, grey pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

