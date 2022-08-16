14-year-old girl missing from Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP
Police are asking the public to help them find a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.
Luisa Alvarenga, 14, last seen wearing black sweater or windbreaker, grey pants and white shoes
Luisa Alvarenga, 14, was reported last seen at approximately 3 a.m. when she left her home on Sixth Street N.E. in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.
She is about five feet, two inches, with a slim build, dark brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Alvarenga was last seen wearing a black sweater or windbreaker, grey pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.
