Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Tuesday, police say

Missing girl Cherish Harper is five feet, four inches tall with a medium build and has straight, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt.

Winnipeg police asking for help to find Cherish Harper, concerned for her well-being

CBC News ·
Cherish Harper was last seen three days ago in Winnipeg's North End, police say. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Police in Winnipeg are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's North End.

Cherish Harper was last spotted on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

She's five feet, four inches tall with a medium build and has straight, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt.

Police say they're concerned for the girl's well-being. Anyone with information about where she is should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC News:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now