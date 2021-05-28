Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Tuesday, police say
Missing girl Cherish Harper is five feet, four inches tall with a medium build and has straight, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt.
Missing girl Cherish Harper
Police in Winnipeg are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's North End.
Cherish Harper was last spotted on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.
Police say they're concerned for the girl's well-being. Anyone with information about where she is should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
