Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Tuesday, police say

Police in Winnipeg are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's North End.

Cherish Harper was last spotted on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

She's five feet, four inches tall with a medium build and has straight, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt.

Police say they're concerned for the girl's well-being. Anyone with information about where she is should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

