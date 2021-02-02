Girl, 15, missing from Winnipeg's North End

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Heaven Lee O'Cheek was last seen Jan. 28 in the city's North End. She has made contact via social media recently but her whereabouts is unknown, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with a medium build and black hair.

Police are concerned for O'Cheek's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

