Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Adrian Dorion was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the city's North End.

She is known to frequently travel between Winnipeg and Thompson, police said.

Dorion is described as five feet, four inches, with medium-length red hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green camouflage crop top and green-and-black Nike boots.