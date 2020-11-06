Girl, 8, found after going missing from The Maples in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a missing eight-year-old girl has been found.

The girl had last been seen Thursday around 6 p.m. in The Maples area.

Police issued a news release Friday morning to say they were concerned for her well-being. A short time later, they sent out a followup to say the girl had been located.

A previous version of this story included the girl's name and photograph. Those have been removed to protect her identity because she is a minor.

