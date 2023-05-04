17-year-old girl missing from Long Plain First Nation, known to frequent Winnipeg, Portage, Waywayseecappo

Manitoba First Nations Police Service are requesting the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old.

Kali Laporte was last seen on the evening of April 18 at her home in Long Plain First Nation.

She is described as four feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds, with very short, dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown if Laporte is still in the area but she is often in Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg and Waywayseecappo.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Long Plain Detachment of Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-252-4480.