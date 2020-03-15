Winnipeg police looking for missing girl, 11, last seen in Unicity

Winnipeg police are concerned about the wellbeing of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Lailani Currie was last seen in the Unicity area of Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.

She is described as five-foot-four with a slim build and dark-brown shoulder-length hair. Currie was last seen wearing a grey jacket, red hoodie, grey pants, white shoes and carrying a blue back pack.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6350.