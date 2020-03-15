Winnipeg police looking for missing girl, 11, last seen in Unicity
Winnipeg police are requesting the public's assistance in their search for Lailani Currie, 11, who was last seen Tuesday in the Unicity area of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police are concerned about the wellbeing of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.
Lailani Currie was last seen in the Unicity area of Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.
She is described as five-foot-four with a slim build and dark-brown shoulder-length hair. Currie was last seen wearing a grey jacket, red hoodie, grey pants, white shoes and carrying a blue back pack.
Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6350.