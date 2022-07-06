Missing 14-year-old girl last seen near Winnipeg hospital

Police are asking the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen near Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

Saya Teichroew was last seen on Tuesday in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The teen is about five foot four with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Winnie-the-Pooh hoodie, a white t-shirt and black sweat pants.

Police are concerned for Teichroew's well-being and ask anyone with any information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: