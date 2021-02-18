Missing Winnipeg 17-year-old girl found safe, police say

A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for over a week has been found, Winnipeg police say.

The teen had earlier been reported as last seen Feb. 9 in the Broadway-Assiniboine area. She made contact with people via social media on Feb. 17, according to police.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police issued an update saying the 17-year-old had been safely found.

CBC News has removed the name and photo of the teenager to protect her identity because she is a minor.

