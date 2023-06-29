Missing girl, 12, last seen in downtown Winnipeg

A 12-year-old girl is missing and was last seen on the morning of June 27 in Winnipeg's downtown area, police say.

The public is asked to keep an eye open for Daliya Young.

She is described as five feet and one inch tall with a thin build, medium-length red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a crop top of unknown colour, black pants and white Nike runners.

Police are concerned about Young's well-being and urge anyone with information about where she is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

