Missing girl, 16, last seen in Brandon may be in Winnipeg or Cross Lake area: police
Katrianne Ironstand has been missing for 11 days, police in Brandon, Man., say.
Katrianne Ironstand was last seen on July 26
Brandon police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago in the southwestern Manitoba city.
Katrianne Ironstand was last seen on at about 7 p.m. on July 26 near a Tim Hortons on Victoria Avenue, in the northwest corner of the city, police said in a news release Tuesday.
She is described as 5-4 and approximately 90 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
The teen was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a yellow and red dress, and pink shoes. She was carrying a black purse.
Police say it is possible she is now either in Winnipeg, or in the Cross Lake area in northern Manitoba.
The Brandon Police Service is asking anyone with information to call (204) 729-2345.