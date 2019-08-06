Missing girl, 16, last seen in Brandon may be in Winnipeg or Cross Lake area: police

Police are concerned about the well-being of Katrianne Ironstand, 16, who was last seen on the evening of July 26 at a Tim Hortons in Brandon.

Brandon police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Katrianne Ironstand was last seen on at about 7 p.m. on July 26 near a Tim Hortons on Victoria Avenue, in the northwest corner of the city, police said in a news release Tuesday.

She is described as 5-4 and approximately 90 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a yellow and red dress, and pink shoes. She was carrying a black purse.

Police say it is possible she is now either in Winnipeg, or in the Cross Lake area in northern Manitoba.

The Brandon Police Service is asking anyone with information to call (204) 729-2345.