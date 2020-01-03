Winnipeg police look for 14-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anakesha Thomas was reported last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in Winnipeg's West End area.

Thomas is described as five feet, four inches, and 120 pounds, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release. She has a small build and brown hair just past her ears.

Police are concerned about Thomas' wellbeing and ask anyone with information about where she is to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.