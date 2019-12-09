Missing girl, 16, last seen leaving school in Brandon, police say

The family of a girl last seen leaving her school in Brandon on Tuesday is concerned for her well-being, Brandon police said on Sunday.

Cheyenne Byczkowski, 16, was last seen on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when she was leaving school in Brandon, police said in a news released early Sunday evening.

She is described as five feet, three inches tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She has a medium build and a scar on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green shift, a blue hoodie with the words "Nashville" written across the back and black running shoes, police said.

Police said Byczkowski does have a history of not coming home or checking in with her family for brief periods, but described her five day absence as unusual.

Byczkowski has connections to several small towns surrounding the city, including the Forrest, Rapid City, Rivers and the Minnedosa area, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at (204)729-2345.

