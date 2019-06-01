Winnipeg police want the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angel Stevenson was last seen Thursday at around 6:30 pm in the East Kildonan area of the city.

Police say they are concerned for her well being.

She has black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing including a black hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

