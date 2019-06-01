Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police want help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Winnipeg police want help locating missing 11-year-old girl

Winnipeg police want the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Angel Stevenson was last seen Thursday at around 6:30 pm in the East Kildonan area of the city. Police are concerned for her well being.

Angel Stevenson, 11, was last seen in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg on Thursday night. (Winnipeg police)

She has black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing including a black hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

