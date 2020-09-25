10-year-old girl missing from Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Aaliyah Morrisseau was last seen that evening in the city's North End and is believed to still be in the neighbourhood somewhere.

She is described as five foot two with a small build. She has long dark hair with pink bangs.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for her well-being and is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

