Teen last seen in northern Manitoba may be in St. Theresa Point or Wasagamack, RCMP say

A 16-year-old girl last seen nearly a month ago may still be in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Tammy Nattaway, 16, was last seen on July 20 in Garden Hill, which is about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP said a few weeks ago they believed Tammy could have been in Winnipeg. On Thursday, Mounties said in a news release that they now believe it's possible she travelled to the nearby St. Theresa Point or Wasagamack.

Tammy is about five feet tall and 100 pounds, the release said. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and Tammy's family are concerned for her well-being, and trying to determine if she is safe, the release said. Tammy has not been active on social media.