'She wouldn't just leave': Family of missing Flin Flon woman, 27, desperate for clues as RCMP continue search

Family of a missing 27-year-old Cree woman last seen on New Year's Eve say they have been worried sick and are waiting on a special investigation unit from RCMP to help search for her in Flin Flon, Man.

Kara Fosseneuve, who was born in Flin Flon and raised primarily in Cranberry Portage, Man., disappeared after leaving a residence on Dadson Row in Flin Flon on Dec. 31, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

She left on foot in an unknown direction and has not been seen or heard from since, the release said.

"Kara is a good person — she's kind, generous, and funny. She has a lot of respect for her family. She wouldn't just leave," Renee Gamblin Kastrukoff, Fosseneuve's aunt, told CBC on Sunday.

Kastrukoff, who lives in The Pas, said her niece was also seen at the Victoria Inn Hotel in Flin Flon the night she went missing.

Family reported the 27-year-old as missing on Thursday after they realized she had not been active on social media since Dec. 29 and did not show up to work last week, her aunt said.

"Just the fact that she didn't go to work, she didn't take any of her personal belongings, she didn't have her phone with her. That is concerning."

No one has heard from Fosseneuve or has been able to contact her, which is "not like her," Kastrukoff said.

"She answers messages. She's not one of those people that goes through messages and doesn't answer them."

Search underway

Fosseneuve's family is trying to keep busy, but her disappearance has impacted all of her close and extended family, she said.

"They're wondering where Kara is. Her dad is beside himself with worry…. I don't think anybody's really sleeping very well."

On Saturday, Flin Flon RCMP said Mounties have patrolled the area to look for Fosseneuve and have already followed up on multiple leads.

Creighton RCMP have also been involved in the investigation should Fosseneuve be in the area, nearly 5 kilometres away from Flin Flon.

Fosseneuve is described as five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, with long black hair. She was wearing black boots, cut off blue jeans and a black jacket when she was last seen, RCMP said Saturday.

'Kara is missed'

Her aunt is pleading for anyone with information to come forward to police or to the family.

"Even if they don't think it's important – contact the RCMP detachment in Flin Flon."

She said RCMP are bringing in a special investigation unit to Flin Flon on Monday to help search for Fosseneuve.

There are currently a number of leads, she said, but they're leaving them for the police to investigate.

"The family wants everyone to know that Kara is loved. Kara is missed. We want Kara brought home."

Anyone with information on Fosseneuve's whereabouts is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.